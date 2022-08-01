Defend Like Castles
mCaptcha is proof-of-work based captcha system that is privacy focused and fully automated.Try mCaptcha Get started
Doesn't track, doesn't profile your users.
Got users behind NATs? No issues. We don't use IP address for rate-liming. NAT or not you get the mCaptcha experience.
mCaptcha is silent, so silent that your users won't even feel it. No more annoying images, no more helping for Big Brothers with their ML stuff
Our PoW-based solution defends fierily. mCaptcha makes attacking your site more expensive than what it will take for you to respond to the attacker's requests
Client libraries are licensed using proprietary-friendly free software licenses but the core is AGPL'd. We believe this is a tech that can change the way the web works so mCaptcha will always be free
Already using a captcha solution? No worries, our APIs are compatible with reCAPTCHA and hCaptcha!